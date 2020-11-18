RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stake Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,971 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of RingCentral worth $29,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $294.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.85 and a 12 month high of $317.84. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.39 and a beta of 0.53.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNG shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on RingCentral from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on RingCentral from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.48.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $141,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.82, for a total value of $3,537,686.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,100,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,923 shares of company stock valued at $50,842,834 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

