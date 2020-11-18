Rocket Companies, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Rocket Companies in a report released on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.30. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RKT. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. 140166 upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.12.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $22.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at $796,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at $1,030,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at $323,000.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the mortgage business in the United States. It is involved in originating, processing, underwriting, and servicing predominantly government sponsored enterprises-conforming mortgage loans, as well as Fair Housing Act, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs mortgage loans.

