Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Investment analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 437.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AXLA. B. Riley started coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axcella Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $195.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.16. Axcella Health has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 176.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 1,558.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

