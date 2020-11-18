Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RY. CIBC started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $78.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.94. The company has a market cap of $112.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RY. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.