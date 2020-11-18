Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) to Outperform

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

OTCMKTS:SCRYY opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. Scor has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

