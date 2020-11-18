Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) & Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) Head-To-Head Review

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Royal Caribbean Group has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Royal Caribbean Group and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Caribbean Group -24.36% -3.68% -1.26% Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.4% of Royal Caribbean Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Royal Caribbean Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Caribbean Group 2 9 9 0 2.35 Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Royal Caribbean Group presently has a consensus target price of $70.12, indicating a potential downside of 6.93%. Given Royal Caribbean Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Royal Caribbean Group is more favorable than Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Royal Caribbean Group and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Caribbean Group $10.95 billion 1.54 $1.88 billion $9.54 7.90 Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Royal Caribbean Group has higher revenue and earnings than Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.

Summary

Royal Caribbean Group beats Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights. The Celebrity Cruises brand offers itineraries to destinations, such as Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Galapagos Islands, Hawaii, India, New Zealand, the Panama Canal, and South America with cruise lengths ranging from 2 to 19 nights. The Azamara Club Cruises brand offers cruise itineraries to destinations, including Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Northern and Western Europe, the Mediterranean, Cuba, and South America with cruise lengths ranging from 3 to 26 nights. The Silversea Cruises brand provides itineraries to destinations, including the Galapagos Islands, Antarctica, and the Arctic with cruise lengths ranging from 6 to 25 nights. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 61 ships and had 17 ships on order. The company was formerly known as Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Royal Caribbean Group was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology Company Profile

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an oceanographic service company that was involved in deep water search, survey, and recovery operations. The company also served as the general partner for limited partnerships that were formed for the purpose of raising money to search for and locate shipwrecks. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.