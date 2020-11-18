Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,840,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 410,227 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $119,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

RPRX opened at $42.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.91. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). Equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 463,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $19,454,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 463,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,454,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

