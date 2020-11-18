RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been given a €41.00 ($48.24) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RTL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.83 ($44.50).

RTL Group has a 12 month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 12 month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

