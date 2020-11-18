Ruff (RUFF) Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last Week

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. In the last seven days, Ruff has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Ruff has a market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $415,708.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00074303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00401820 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00020201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.68 or 0.02838922 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00026567 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff (RUFF) is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

