Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to Issue $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th.

Ryder System has increased its dividend by 29.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Ryder System has a payout ratio of -1,178.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Ryder System to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.5%.

Get Ryder System alerts:

NYSE:R opened at $57.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.11. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $58.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.53. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.49) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on R. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.78.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.