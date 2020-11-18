Ryder System (NYSE:R) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.90

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.90 and last traded at $57.87, with a volume of 11659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.80.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

Get Ryder System alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.11.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.53. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.49) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.16%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 35.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.