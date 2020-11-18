Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SACH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Sachem Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sachem Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of SACH opened at $4.05 on Monday. Sachem Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 38.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 79.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the second quarter valued at $474,000.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

