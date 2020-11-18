Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SACH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sachem Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Sachem Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

SACH opened at $4.05 on Monday. Sachem Capital has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.58.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the second quarter valued at about $474,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Sachem Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 14,813 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sachem Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 38.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

