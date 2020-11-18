Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SACH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sachem Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Sachem Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

SACH opened at $4.05 on Monday. Sachem Capital has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $4.58.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 14,813 shares during the period.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

