SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Upgraded at TheStreet

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $24.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

NYSE SAIL opened at $43.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.34. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $49.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,077.02 and a beta of 2.17.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $564,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $766,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,268,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,636,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,899 shares of company stock worth $3,424,502. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 531.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 271,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 228,391 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $989,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 410,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,243,000 after purchasing an additional 22,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 75,163 shares during the last quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

