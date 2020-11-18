SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.83.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $43.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.34. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,077.02 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. SailPoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $766,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,268,898 shares in the company, valued at $48,636,860.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $170,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,295 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,420.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,899 shares of company stock worth $3,424,502 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter worth $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter worth $129,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

