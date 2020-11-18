Salt Lake Potash Limited (OTCMKTS:WHELF) Short Interest Update

Salt Lake Potash Limited (OTCMKTS:WHELF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 186.4% from the October 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Salt Lake Potash to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WHELF opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Salt Lake Potash has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.57.

Salt Lake Potash Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in Australia. The company explores for sulphate of potash deposits. It primarily owns 11 salt lakes covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers in the Northern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

