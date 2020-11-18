Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Short Interest Up 80.0% in October

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.5 days.

Shares of SZGPY opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $985.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SZGPY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.50.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.