Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) (LON:SDP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $586.00

Shares of Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) (LON:SDP) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 586 ($7.66) and last traded at GBX 586 ($7.66), with a volume of 121275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 584 ($7.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.59 million and a PE ratio of -11.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 541.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 484.33.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) Company Profile (LON:SDP)

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s principal investment objective is to achieve capital growth through investment in equities of companies located in the continent of Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the far eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

