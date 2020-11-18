Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.47

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.47 and last traded at $34.46, with a volume of 12500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.07.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56,131.7% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,978,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 46,895,190 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,951,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 48,455,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,556,000 after buying an additional 1,369,370 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 317.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,721,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,225,000 after buying an additional 1,309,731 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,366,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,944 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

