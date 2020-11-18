Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.36

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.36 and last traded at $35.36, with a volume of 225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.91.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 16,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 197,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 168,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

