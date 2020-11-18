Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,403 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SE. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 88.7% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,426,768 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $379,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,409 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 25.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,156,522 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $445,790,000 after buying an additional 841,778 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 314.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,874 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $154,791,000 after buying an additional 762,438 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 54.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,142,572 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $330,065,000 after buying an additional 756,052 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SEA during the second quarter worth approximately $77,039,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

SEA stock opened at $170.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $187.75. The stock has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.08 and a beta of 1.44.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Macquarie started coverage on SEA in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $73.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.20.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

