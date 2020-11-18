Sei Investments Co. Acquires 21,698 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520,869 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,698 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $19,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.61. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. As a group, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4959 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 61.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

