Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of PACCAR worth $20,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Cowen raised PACCAR to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PACCAR from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

Shares of PCAR opened at $88.82 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $95.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total transaction of $596,661.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. Insiders have sold 103,558 shares of company stock worth $9,380,111 in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

