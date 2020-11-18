Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Xylem worth $25,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 72.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Xylem by 1.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.8% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 79,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.6% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 135,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

XYL opened at $95.95 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $99.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 69.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.74.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 34.44%.

XYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.53.

In other Xylem news, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $81,506.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,711.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $127,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,796 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,786. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

