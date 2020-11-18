Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,472 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $20,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 58.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $375.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.76. The company has a market cap of $105.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

