Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 56,235 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $25,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific stock opened at $205.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.85. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $210.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,353. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.63.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.