Sei Investments Co. Has $21 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,730 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $20,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $60.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average of $69.48. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.