Sei Investments Co. Has $23.49 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 20.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,729 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $23,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. LSV Asset Management grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 3.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,066,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,749,000 after buying an additional 142,894 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,811,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,700,000 after purchasing an additional 184,206 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,114,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 726,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,328,000 after purchasing an additional 433,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 713,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,532,000 after acquiring an additional 106,786 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.30.

In other news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $498,350.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,339.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $359,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,963.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $118.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $125.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

