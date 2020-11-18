Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,654 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $24,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 26.9% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.40.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Guggenheim lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

