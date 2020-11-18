Sei Investments Co. Sells 14,604 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 866,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,604 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $24,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 71.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 164.6% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 133.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $37.57.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

