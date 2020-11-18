Sei Investments Co. Sells 39,967 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,967 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Edison International worth $24,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,055,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,066,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277,176 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth $137,657,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,901,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,290 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,864,000 after acquiring an additional 695,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,316,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $65.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48. Edison International has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.