Sei Investments Co. Sells 44,220 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,392 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 44,220 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $19,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $242.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.80. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.93.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

