Sei Investments Co. Sells 73,740 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 781,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 73,740 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $25,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 393.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE COP opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.26. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.46.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.