Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.55% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $25,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WH. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 806.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $55.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $63.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -116.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.88.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mary R. Falvey sold 31,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $1,617,514.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 6,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $363,116.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,865 shares of company stock worth $2,197,305 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 90 countries.

