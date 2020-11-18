Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Raised to $159.00 at Barclays

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $146.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.60% from the company’s previous close.

SRE has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

NYSE:SRE opened at $134.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.31.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker bought 2,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,172.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 46.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 125.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

