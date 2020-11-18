Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Raised to $159.00 at Barclays

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $146.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.60% from the company’s previous close.
SRE has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.67.
NYSE:SRE opened at $134.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.31.
In other Sempra Energy news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker bought 2,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,172.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 46.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 125.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.
