Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) PT Raised to $149.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $146.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.26% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.60.
Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $135.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,339. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $161.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69.
In other Sempra Energy news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker acquired 1,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,657.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 125.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.
