Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) PT Raised to $149.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $146.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.60.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $135.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,339. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $161.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker acquired 1,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,657.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 125.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

