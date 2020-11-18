Short Interest in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Grows By 77.4%

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 77.4% from the October 15th total of 586,200 shares. Currently, 13.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 924,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Akerna stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26. Akerna has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Get Akerna alerts:

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Akerna had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 137.11%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Akerna from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Akerna by 2,799.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 368,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 355,451 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Akerna by 61.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 39,054 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Akerna by 120.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Akerna in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Akerna in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.