Short Interest in AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Declines By 57.2%

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a drop of 57.2% from the October 15th total of 156,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXAHY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Nord/LB raised shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AXA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

AXAHY opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55. AXA has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

