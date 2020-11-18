Short Interest in Ayr Strategies Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) Decreases By 77.3%

Ayr Strategies Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the October 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ayr Strategies stock opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55. Ayr Strategies has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $17.84.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ayr Strategies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Ayr Strategies from $17.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Ayr Strategies from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

