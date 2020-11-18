Short Interest in Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTYX) Grows By 188.9%

Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTYX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 188.9% from the October 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,532,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTYX opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03. Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.06.
Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group Company Profile
