Short Interest in Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTYX) Grows By 188.9%

Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTYX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 188.9% from the October 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,532,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTYX opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03. Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.06.

Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group Company Profile

Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group, Inc provides a suite of healthcare related intelligent software tools for the health care market. It offers business intelligent health and wellness software, medical alert sales, and health care marketing and technology consulting services. The company's primary product includes MedFlash, which enables patients to maintain personal health and wellness information through the Internet with a portable USB flash drive that can be used on any computer.

