Short Interest in Cynata Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) Expands By 200.0%

Cynata Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CYYNF opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. Cynata Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $0.76.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cynata Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Cynata Therapeutics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes a proprietary mesenchymal stem cell technology under the Cymerus brand for human therapeutic use in Australia. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate is CYP-001, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of graft versus host disease.

