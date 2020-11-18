Short Interest in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Grows By 77.0%

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 308,500 shares, an increase of 77.0% from the October 15th total of 174,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 1,140.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies in the second quarter worth $85,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DBVT shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on DBV Technologies from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Societe Generale upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DBV Technologies from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered DBV Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

DBVT stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.44. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

