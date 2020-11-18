Short Interest in Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Decreases By 78.9%

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the October 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DSCSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Disco in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Disco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of DSCSY opened at $58.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.28. Disco has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $59.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average of $49.27.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $448.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. Disco had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 19.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Disco will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

