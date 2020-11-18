Short Interest in Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Rises By 79.0%

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 79.0% from the October 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRRPF. TD Securities raised their price objective on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of FRRPF opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

