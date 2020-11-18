Short Interest in Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Rises By 79.0%

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 79.0% from the October 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRRPF. TD Securities raised their price objective on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of FRRPF opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

