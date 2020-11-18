Short Interest in Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) Grows By 200.0%

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:HYMLF opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. Hyundai Motor has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.00.

Hyundai Motor Company Profile

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the i30 N, Veloster, Accent, Sonata, i30, Azera, Sonata Turbo, i40, i40 Sedan, Elantra, Elantra Sport, Accent 5DR, ix20, i20, i20 Coupe, Elite i20, Xcent, i10, Grand i10, and Eon names.

