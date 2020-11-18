Short Interest in LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Expands By 79.8%

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,200 shares, a growth of 79.8% from the October 15th total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 71.1 days.

LNXSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of LNXSF opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $68.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average is $54.99.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.