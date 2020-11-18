Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Increases By 178.8%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 178.8% from the October 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DQJCY opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86. Pan Pacific International has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

About Pan Pacific International

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through three segments: Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business. The Discount Store Business segment operates convenience and discount stores under the Don Quijote name; and general discount stores under the MEGA Don Quijote and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

