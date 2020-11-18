Short Interest in SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Grows By 200.0%

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SCIA stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. SCI Engineered Materials has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 million, a PE ratio of 125.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Get SCI Engineered Materials alerts:

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter.

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in manufacturing and supplying materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, flat panel displays, photonics, glass, transparent electronics, and thin film solar and battery products.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for SCI Engineered Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCI Engineered Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.