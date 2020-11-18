Short Interest in Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Rises By 190.0%

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 190.0% from the October 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SPMTF opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05. Spearmint Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.
Spearmint Resources Company Profile
