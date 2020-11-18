Short Interest in Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Rises By 190.0%

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 190.0% from the October 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SPMTF opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05. Spearmint Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

Spearmint Resources Company Profile

Spearmint Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its projects include the Escape Lake North PGM project that covers an of 4,000 contiguous acres in Ontario; the Case Lake South Cesium prospect consisting of 5,000 contiguous acres in Ontario; the River Valley East Platinum-Palladium prospect covering approximately 4,700 contiguous acres in Ontario; the Perron-East Gold prospects comprising 6 mineral claim blocks covering approximately 10,910 acres located in the Abitibi greenstone belt of northwestern Quebec; the Chibougamau Vanadium prospect covering 15,493 contiguous acres located in the direct vicinity of Lac Chibougamau, Quebec; and the Clayton Valley Lithium prospects comprising 2 claim blocks totaling 1,160 acres in Nevada.

